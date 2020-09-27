The real reason Kate Middleton chose a £1,295 dress for her meeting with Sir David Attenborough

For her meeting with eco-conscientious naturalist Sir David Attenborough, Kate Middleton picked her ocean blue dress to send out a powerful message.

Author of the Blue Planet, Naturalist Sir David Attenborough is well known for advocating for a more sustainable planet and to showcase solidarity amid both her and her family, Kate Middleton coordinated a deep blue theme for her entire family.

From her £1,295 blue chambray midi dress, to Princess Charlotte’s floral frock, Prince Louis’s navy shorts, Prince George blue shirt and navy trousers to even Prince William’s ensemble, all pieces seemed meticulously picked and hand paired for support and solidarity.

Taking her piece, a step further, it seemed not only to be color coordinated but also eco-friendly and conscious. The £1,295 blue dress, made by Uruguay-born designer Gabriela Hearst was crafted to deliver a roaring message on climate change, global warming and the need to preserve the planet for future generations.



