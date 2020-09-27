‘Schitt’s Creek’ motel is up for grabs as owner is all set to sell the place

The Rosebud Motel from Schitt's Creek is situated 54 miles northwest of downtown Toronto

Schitt’s Creek fans are in for a major surprise as the real motel that was used in the popular sitcom, is officially up for grabs.

The motel situated in the small town owned by Rose’s in the Canadian series can now be your own! As per Simcoe County News, the property will be getting listed soon.

Owner of the motel, Jesse Tipping told the portal: “I’m actually in the process of putting it up for sale. It’ll be up for sale next month.”

The property would have already been sold off had it not been for the pandemic, said Tipping who hasn’t yet announced the price.

The ‘Rosebudd Motel’ from the TV show, is situated 54 miles northwest of downtown Toronto and boasts of eight rooms.

After the show’s success, the owner revealed that fans from as far away as Australia have been flying in to see the Rose property.

“We just kind of let them enjoy it, because if they are not bothering anybody, people really get a kick out of it. I don’t think it will be tough [to sell],” said Tipping.