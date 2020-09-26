Ertugrul's Aslıhan Hatun actress looks breathtakingly beautiful in throwback picture

Turkish actress Gülsim Ali made a good name for herself with her spectacular performance in "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

On Saturday, she treated her fans with a beautiful throwback picture from a yacht.

The actress, who played the role of Aslıhan Hatun in the popular Turkish TV series, shared the picture on her Instagram.

"People don't notice whether it's winter or summer when they're happy," Gulsim Ali captioned her picture.

Gulsim played an important role in the season 3 and 4 of the historical TV series which is also being aired on Pakistan's state-run TV with Urdu dubbing.

