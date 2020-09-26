Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle’s 'deluded' ambitions for presidency

Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle’s 'deliuded' ambitions for presidency

With Meghan Markle’s political ambitions taking the internet by storm, a massive outcry has since been called in. A large number of royal fans have also begun berating the Duchess once more for her political aspirations and have even called for a boycott of any associated and marketable endeavors like their Netflix deal.

A source spoke to Vanity Fair and admitted that the Duchess has no intention of giving up her American citizenship because she aims to run for POTUS.

The source was quoted saying, “One of the reasons she was so keen not to give up her American citizenship was so she had the option to go into politics. I think if Meghan and Harry ever gave up their titles she would seriously consider running for president.”

However, soon after the news broke Piers Morgan began slamming Marke for her ambitions. He took to Twitter to deliver the blow and wrote, “I have serious ambitions to be Pope - and have more chance of realising them than this ludicrously deluded woman.”

Morgan dubbed the royal a ‘ludicrously deluded woman' and mocked her political dreams by claiming how he has more of a chance to become the Pope than she has of getting a seat in the Whitehouse.





