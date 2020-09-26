Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana posts cryptic message about 'misogyny' amid drug probe

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, recently posted a cryptic message about enduring misogyny and double standards in the patriarchal world.

The star kid took to Instagram Stories to re-share a post about how 'double standards are scary.'

The original post read, “Misogyny is not only conscious hate towards women, it’s also subconscious conditioned hateful behaviour towards women.

"You don’t have to consciously think you hate women but ask yourself why when a woman does something you feel more triggered than if it was done by a man," she added.

Suhana re-posted writing, “The double standards are scary," and added a broken-heart emoji alongside.

SRK's daughter's post has come at a time when genuine questions are being asked about why only female actors are being targetted in the ongoing drugs nexus case.

MP Mimi Chakraborty wrote in a tweet on Thursday, “Yes patriarchy women in Bollywood go for Hash and drugs or whatever, and men in Bollywood cook and clean and pray for their better half with joined hands and tears in eye."