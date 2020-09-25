TECNO Spark 6 sponsored ‘REAL HERO’ is reaching heights of popularity

TECNO sponsored action short film ‘Real Hero’ is making new records on social media. The short film was premiered at the launch event of TECNO’s hero phone Spark 6. Right from the time of its premier the film has been trending on social media. Fans are very excited to see the first ever short action film made in Pakistan and have been praising it all over the internet.

Initially, when the teaser and posters of Real Hero were released the hype on the internet was commendable. The fans had bombarded all social sites with their comments, trying to interpret who could be the Hero behind the shadow images. As the shadow seemed similar to the Turkish historic drama character Ertugrul, many assumed TECNO to be hiring Engin Altan Duzyatan. Later when it was revealed that our very own Superstar Ali Zafar is the avatar behind the ‘Real Hero’ all fans were super excited to know how this movie turns out.

The film is directed by the ace director Asad ul Haq and is the first ever short action film sponsored by the leading smartphone brand, TECNO. The brand and director confirmed that the film is a totally local content and production. All the talent and skills were purely Pakistani, from staff to costumes to the set and location. The Pride of performance award holder, the youth icon of Pakistan “Ali Zafar” was therefore chosen to be the lead character for this film.

The ‘Real Hero’ film was premiered on Hero Phone Spark 6 launch event on 21st September on TV game show and was live on TECNO’s social media. There were thousands of viewers watching live brought a storm on social media praising the brand for the amazing film and phone. The short film received great response from TECNO fans and has received over 10 MILLION views on social media by now.

Over all, TECNO has taken a wonderful initiative by producing a masterpiece for its Pakistani audience. Looking forward to what TECNO shall bring for tech lovers and its fans in future!