'Kuruluş: Osman' star shows love for his son in new photo

Turkish actor Burak Özçivit, who plays the role of Osman, the founder of "Ottoman Empire" in TV series "Kuruluş: Osman", on Wednesday shared picture with his son, raking in over a million likes within a few hours.

The TV series is gaining popularity thanks to the success of "Dirilis:Ertugrul", which tells the story of Osman's father.

After the conclusion of season one of "Kuruluş: Osman", Burak had amassed over 10 million followers.

