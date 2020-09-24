'Kuruluş: Osman' star shows love for his son in new photo

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Turkish actor Burak Özçivit, who plays the role of Osman, the founder of "Ottoman Empire" in TV series "Kuruluş: Osman", on Wednesday shared picture with his son, raking in over a million likes within a few hours.
The TV series is gaining popularity thanks to the success of "Dirilis:Ertugrul", which tells the story of Osman's father.
After the conclusion of season one of "Kuruluş: Osman", Burak had amassed over 10 million followers.
