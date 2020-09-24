close
Thu Sep 24, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 24, 2020

'Kuruluş: Osman' star shows love for his son in new photo

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Sep 24, 2020

Turkish actor  Burak Özçivit, who plays the role of Osman, the founder of "Ottoman Empire" in TV series "Kuruluş: Osman",  on Wednesday shared   picture with his son, raking in over a million likes within a few hours.

The TV series is gaining popularity thanks to the success of "Dirilis:Ertugrul", which tells the story of Osman's father.

After the conclusion of season one of "Kuruluş: Osman", Burak had amassed over 10 million followers.

Check out the picture: 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Burak Özçivit (@burakozcivit) on



