'Game Of Thrones’ producers reveal why Lady Stoneheart was axed from series

Game Of Thrones’ producers David Benioff and DB Weiss have finally explained why Lady Stoneheart was axed from the series.

The Westeros fantasy epic – based on George RR Martin’s novels – stayed true to its source at the beginning of the show, before overtaking the book’s timeline and getting a life of its own.

The fans were livid that certain key characters and scenes never emerged on camera in particular Lady Stoneheart.

In an excerpt from the new book 'Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon' (via Entertainment Weekly,) David explained: "Part of the reason we didn’t want to put it in had to do with things coming up in George’s books that we don’t want to spoil [by discussing them]."



The pair have teased that part of the reason they refused to go near that character is that George RR Martin has plans in place for the (still) unreleased Winds of Winter – the latest addition to the book collection.

The producer added that another reason was due to there only being ‘one great scene’ involving her, and said: "The scene where she first shows up is one of the best moments in the books. I think that scene is where the public response came from."

Lady Stoneheart is the resurrected Catelyn Stark (Michelle Fairley), who took on the new form after she was brutally murdered during the now infamous Red Wedding ambush.

Combining that with Jon Snow’s resurrection already being on the cards, the pair decided that the character should not see the light of day in their version of Westeros.