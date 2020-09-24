Kangana Ranaut brings back old video of Anurag Kashyap confessing of child abuse

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut is hitting out at director Anurag Kashyap and his statement of defense against the rape allegations that have come up against him.

The Queen actor turned to her Twitter and shared an old video of the filmmaker talking about abusing a kid.

"I spoke about emotional vultures/suicide gang who killed SSR and tried to push me to kill myself, many asked but why they do this to others?” wrote Kangana as she shared the video.

“Listen to Anurag he is explaining how he used to molest a kid, they are people who are hurting but they think hurting others is the answer,” she added.

In the video, Anurag can be heard talking about how he would slap a kid when he was alone with him and would later ending up embracing him as well as weeping in front of him.

