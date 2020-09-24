Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik blessed with a baby girl

Gigi Hadid has unleashed a wave of elation over her fans around the globe after welcoming much-awaited baby girl with Zayn Malik.

The news was confirmed by Zayn Malik on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, the singer announced that he and Gigi are parents now!

"Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," Malik wrote on Twitter.

"To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task," the new dad continued. "The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x"

Gigi confirmed she is expecting a baby with Zayn Malik in May. According to sources, the couple were thrilled about their baby.

"They've been through their ups and downs, but neither stopped caring about the other," a insider said. "They've jumped on the timing of having a baby and are preparing for their new lives."

The on-again, off-again couple decided to reunie in December last year following a brief split.

Since then, they had been planning to start a family together.

Debuting her baby bump during her pregnancy, Gigi earlier revealed, "I have been taking a lot of pictures of my bump and sending it to friends and family and it's been really cute and exciting, and I'm trying to document it well because I've heard a lot of people say obviously, 'Make sure you don't miss it,' " she said.