Prince Andrew is a 'sex addict,' claims bombshell book about the disgraced royal

Prince Andrew fell into the deepest, darkest pits of notoriety ever since his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein came to the surface.

In a bombshell book about the disgraced royal, Prince Andrew has been called a 'sex addict and a daring lover,' by a woman who claims to have had a romantic relationship with him.

The explosive book titled Sex, Lies and Dirty Money by the World’s Powerful Elite details author Ian Halperin's dozen interactions with Andrew’s alleged former flames.

“One of Andrew’s ex-lovers said he had an addiction because he was always second to Prince Charles … He compared his relationship with his brother … to William and Harry," Halperin said.

"William is looked at as royal material, just like Charles, whereas he and Harry were the bad boys … This led to his playboy lifestyle. He wasn’t getting attention; it made him feel special to get these beautiful women," the author added.

Halperin went on to reveal that although he had no proof to corroborate the claims that Andrew had relationships with underage girls, he did mention that “there is no doubt that Epstein provided girls to Andrew, and that was the reason they were friends …. He had an obsession with redheads, and Epstein would have his scouts combing the streets for the most beautiful redheads before they met.

The author denied Andrew's statements about his friendship with Epstein being strictly about business.

“Epstein got information on people and he’d use it against them … [When he and Andrew last] met in 2011, Andrew was on his hands and knees begging Epstein never to reveal anything about him. If Epstein had a prince on his knees, imagine the power he had over others," Halperin shared.