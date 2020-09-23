close
Tue Sep 22, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 23, 2020

Queen Elizabeth's speech pushed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry towards quitting royal job?

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Sep 23, 2020

Queen Elizbeth's 2019 Christmas Day speech reportedly further pushed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry towards stepping down as senior royals.

The Queen's 2019 Christmas Day speech played a significant role in Meghan and Harry's decision to step down as senior royals.  More specifically, Meghan and Harry were hurt by the family photos displayed on the Queen's desk during the speech.

According to Finding Freedom authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the snub served as "yet another sign that they needed to consider their own path."

"In the Green Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, where the Queen delivered her address, viewers glimpsed photos of the Cambridges and their children, Charles and Camilla, Prince Philip and a black and white image of the sovereign's father, King George VI," the royal biographers continue."Noticeably absent was a photo of Harry, Meghan and their new baby, Archie."

"Palace sources insisted that the photos were chosen to represent the direct line of succession," Scobie and Durand continue. "But for Harry and Meghan, it was yet another sign that they needed to consider their own path."

