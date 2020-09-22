close
Mon Sep 21, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
September 22, 2020

Deepika Padukone's name emerges in chats with drug peddlers, NCB to summon her

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Tue, Sep 22, 2020
Deepika Padukone's name emerges in chats with drug peddlers, NCB to summon her

Deepika Padukone is in hot water after her name emerged freshly in the durg abuse scandal. 

The actress is said to have asked for hash from a drug peddler in a chat accessed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Following the recent findinds, Deepika will most likely be summoned by the agency in order to probe her links with the drug mafia. 

A few WhatsApp chats show Deepika’s name in initials as ‘D’ asking for hash and other banned substances from another person named ‘K.’  

This was found out atfer  talent manager Jaya Saha’s alleged WhatsApp chats with Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and other Bollywood celebrities came to the fore. 

These conversations date back to 2017, where in K tells D that she is at her house and that she can get the same from someone named Amit. 

Following the shocking allegations, Deepika is all set to issue an official statement and address the ongoing claims against her. 

Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz