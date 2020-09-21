close
Mon Sep 21, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 21, 2020

Nicole Poturalski flaunts her beauty amid Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's virtual reunion

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Sep 21, 2020

Brad Pitt's rumored girlfriend Nicole Poturalski  flaunted her beauty in a blue crop after sharing a video with her fans on Instagram Stories Monday.

The German model was all smiles as she  rocked  a blue knitted crop top and printed jeans for the sizzling post after her roumourd boyfriend Brad joined his ex-wife Jennifer for a table read of 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High'.

The 27-year-old model looked chic in the cropped polo neck blue ribbed jumper and printed paints.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nico (@nico.potur) on

Nicole's post comes after Brad's fans went wild last week after he reunited with Jennifer for an online table read.

