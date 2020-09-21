Meghan Markle to pay huge amount as fees in high court privacy case: report

Meghan Markle's legal fees for her High Court privacy case could cost over $2 million, according to report.

Jessie Bowhill - who represents the Duchess - reportedly revealed: "The overall total costs figures are £1,798,043.57 ($2,306,521.30) for the claimant and £1,230,425 ($1,577,963.46) for the defendant."



Jessie was reported to have said: "At the broad brush level, £1.8 million is a reasonable and proportionate amount for a seven to 10-day trial in the High Court in a case concerning private information, personal data and intellectual property rights of a high-profile individual."

Meghan is suing a media outlet, over articles that featured parts of a "private and confidential" letter from the Duchess to her estranged father, Thomas Markle in 2019.

On Monday, lawyers for the Duchess reportedly denied she "collaborated" with authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand for their royal biography Finding Freedom.

At the hearing, the outlet sought permission to amend its written defence to Meghan’s claim to argue she "co-operated with the authors of the recently published book Finding Freedom to put out their version of certain events".