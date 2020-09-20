Prince William and Prince Harry are mending their fences, says royal expert

Amid reports of Prince Harry and Prince William's widening rift, a royal expert has claimed that the two brothers are mending their fences .

Quoting a royal expert, Daily Mail reported that both the brothers 'speaking more than they did before' the Megan and Harry moved to California.

The couple is currently living with their son Archie in a million-dollar mansion Santa Barbara.

Commenting on the rumours about a rift between the brothers, the royal expert claimed that the 'distance' between the two Dukes has been a 'good thing for them'.

The report said William spoke with Harry as he turned 36 last week, adding that it will be a long time until the brothers have a 'cozy Christmas' together. "They are 'getting on better' than they were several months ago," the expert said.