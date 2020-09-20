Hania Aamir will drive all your woes away with her Prateek Kuhad cover

Hania Aamir took the internet by storm with her jaw-dropping rendition of Indian singer Prateek Kuhad’s song

Famed Pakistani film and television star, Hania Aamir is recognized not only for her acting prowess and star power, but some of her devoted fans are also well-aware of her other hidden talents.

The Janaan star, 23, took the internet by storm with her jaw-dropping rendition of Indian singer Prateek Kuhad’s song, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

The actor posted the endearing video of her crooning casually while playing with her pet dog, on Instagram.

“Karaoke with my new karaoke partner,” she captioned the video.

The comment section of Hania’s post was filled with fans swooning over her vocals as well as her canine friend.



Safe to say, Hania could easily consider a career in music as well now!