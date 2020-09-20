Armeena Khan hits back at haters who criticized her for wanting to meet Esra Bilgic

Armeena Khan hits back at online haters who criticized her for wanting to meet Turkish actress Esra Bilgic

Pakistani actress Armeena Khan hit back at the online haters, who criticized her for wanting to meet Turkish star Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan.



The Bin Roye actress had earlier tweeted that she loves Esra Bilgic and will meet her whenever she visits Pakistan.

“Will meet Esra, I love her,” she had said.

Commenting on the tweet, one online hater criticized Armeena, saying "is Esra your cousin?" He also referred her previous comment she had made on the visit of Dirilis: Ertugrul star Cavit Çetin Güner.



Hitting hard at the online hater, Armeena responded “Apko bari takleef ho rahi? Apki phuphoo ki beti hai jo itni AAG laga rahi hai? (Why are you in so much pain? Is she your relative?”

Earlier, After being asked by a fan to meet Ertuğrul star Cavit Çetin Güner aka Dogan Alp, Armeena had replied saying: “Umm, welcome to him and may he have a great time with you his fans. But why would I do that? Mera rishtaydaar tow nahi hai? Begaani shaadi mein Abdulli dewaani? No offence to anyone.”