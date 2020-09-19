Princess Diana hit out at Princess Anne for complaining about Sarah Ferguson

Much like all new royal family members, Sarah Ferguson faced quite a few struggles when she married Prince Andrew.

Luckily for her, she already had an ardent supporter within the Palace who fiercely defended her in front of other complaining members: Princess Diana.

The two royal wives had drawn quite close and had become the best of friends, being on the lookout for one another.

One incident that has been making rounds online is when the late Princess of Wales had a tiff with Princess Anne who was complaining about something Fergie did.

Royal editor-at-large at the Daily Mail, Richard Kay had said during Channel 5’s documentary, Fergie Vs Diana: Royal Wives at War: "Diana had quite a set to with Princess Anne, who was complaining about something that Fergie had done.”

"Diana stood up for her and said her piece. It was rather brave of Diana. She more or less asked Anne, 'you've got to give her a break. Fergie is good for the family but she's finding it hard to adjust, just as I did',” Diana had said as per Kay.