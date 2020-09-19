Ruth Bader Ginsburg: Katy Perry and more stars mourn the loss of the trailblazing icon

Hollywood stars joined hands in paying respects to the feminist political figure, Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the world was struck with grief over the loss of a trailblazing icon.

Hollywood stars joined hands in paying respects to the feminist political figure who passed away on Friday after losing her battle with metastatic pancreas cancer.

Vocal powerhouse, Barbra Streisand wrote on Twitter: “Just heard the worst news... so sad! Ruth Bader Ginsburg you will live in history forever. May you rest in peace.”

American actor Chris Evans also posted a touching tribute as he simply wrote: “One of one.”



Robert Downey Jr bid adieu to the icon by sharing one of her quotes: "Fight for the things you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you." RIP, RBG.”



Mark Hamill also mourned the loss of Ginsburg, writing: “Gut wrenching loss... Could 2020 be any more brutal and cruel? #RIPRuthBaderGinsburg.”



Katy Perry was also shaken by the news as she simply wrote: “#RIPRBG.”





