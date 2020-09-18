Engin Altan aka Ertugrul turns photographer for wife

Turkish star Engin Altan Duzyatan’s wife Neslisah Alkoclar has thanked her husband for stunning photo shoot after ‘Ertugrul’ fame actor turned photographer for her.



Mother-of-two Neslisah turned to Instagram and shared a sweet photo of herself and revealed that Engin Altan Duzyatan, who portrays the titular role in the historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, captured the dazzling picture.

She thanked the hubby for stunning photo.



The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Engin Altan Duzyatan and wife Neslisah Alkoclar, who celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary last month, often share PDA-filled photos on Instagram.

The couple tied the knot on August 28, 2014 and they have two children four years old son Emir Aras Duzyatan and daughter Alara.