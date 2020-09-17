Taapsee Pannu on media forcing everyone to believe Rhea Chakraborty is the culprit

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu has stepped forth to defend Rhea Chakraborty once again as she believes the detained actor has been labelled the culprit even before she was proven guilty.

During an interview with India Today, the Thappad actor condemned the media coverage that was given to Rhea following the death of her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

“In this particular case, as I have always maintained, I really didn’t know her at all. I still don’t know her. The only problem I had was the kind of unfair trial that was happening and the kind of judgement that was passed on her,” she said.

“It’s not that before we haven’t had criminals from other industries or people being caught for doing something wrong from other industries. Even in our industry, for that matter. We have had a couple of big stars being caught but the way this girl went through the media trial and physical harassment at some places, it was something very shocking and something I couldn’t hold back. I had to speak up without even knowing anything about her,” she went on to say.

“There are people who support this point of view and there are people who probably have just written her off in their mind before the court or the investigative agencies have given their verdict. They want to force this opinion in everyone’s head. So I think that is wrong,” she continued.

Taapsee had earlier also given her take on Jaya Bachchan’s speech, as she wrote on Twitter: “For we have always stood by the initiatives, causes and awareness campaigns. It’s time for payback. Hitting the nail on its head and how ! yet again a woman from the industry spoke up #Respect.”