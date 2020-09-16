Katrina Kaif wishes Nick Jonas on his 28th birthday

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Indian actress Katrina Kaif on Wednesday sent birthday greetings to American singer Nick Jonas who turned 28.
Sharing picture of Nick to her Instagram story, Katrina wrote, "Happy birthday @nickjonas wish you the most wonderful day. all the love to you."
Nick Jonas is married to Indian actress Piryanka Chopra who is 38 years old.