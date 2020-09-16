close
Wed Sep 16, 2020
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
September 16, 2020

Katrina Kaif wishes Nick Jonas on his 28th birthday

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Wed, Sep 16, 2020

Indian actress Katrina Kaif on Wednesday sent birthday greetings to American singer Nick Jonas who turned 28.

Sharing picture of Nick to her Instagram story, Katrina wrote, "Happy birthday @nickjonas wish you the most wonderful day. all the love to you."

Nick Jonas is married to Indian actress Piryanka Chopra who is 38 years old.


