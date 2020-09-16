Queen Elizabeth's sweet bond with grandson Prince Harry - in pictures

Queen Elizabeth has always been very sweet an loving to her grandson Prince Harry, who stepped back as a senior royal earlier this year.

Here are some touching photos of close bond between the two royals, who also shared greetings on the 36th birthday of the Duke of Sussex.

The sweet moment was captured when the Queen and her grandsons Prince William and Harry were watching the polo in Windsor, in 1987

Harry's so close to his grandmother that once he convinced her to take part in a hilarious video exchange between the British royals and then US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle, to promote the Invictus Games in 2016.









Prince Harry, who has moved to California after stepping down as senior royals earlier this year, received love and sweet wishes from the Queen, elder brother Prince William, his wife Kate Middleton and other royals.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a $130,000 donation to an African girls' education charity to mark their recent birthdays, it has been revealed.



Prince Harry, 36, and Meghan Markle, 39, pledged the money to CAMFED, which supports girls' education across the continent, and said there is 'no better way to celebrate what really matters'.