Kim Kardashian freezed her social media accounts on Wednesday for 24 hours to express her support for the protest against hate and misinformation.



'The Keeping Up With Kardashians' star and dozens of other celebrities previously announced that they will freeze their social media accounts to protest against the spread of "hate, propaganda and misinformation".

From now, the beauty queen will not share any post on her Instagram handle for next 24 hours.

Celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, Katy Perry, Sacha Baron Cohen and Michael B have also expressed their support to the protest organised by Stop Hate For Profit.



On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian shared her last post and wrote: "I love that I can connect directly with you through Instagram and Facebook, but I can't sit by and stay silent while these platforms continue to allow the spreading of hate, propaganda and misinformation - created by groups to sow division and split America apart - only to take steps after people are killed."



"Misinformation shared on social media has a serious impact on our elections and undermines our democracy. Please join me tomorrow when I will be "freezing" my Instagram and FB account to tell Facebook to #StopHateForProfit. Link in bio for more info on how to preserve truth (sic)," she added.



