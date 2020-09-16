Brad Pitt's girlfriend Nicole Poturalski reacts to Angelina Jolie: 'Happy people don't hate'

Brad Pitt's new girlfriend Nicole Poturalski has broken silence as she shared a cryptic quote amid rumours about dispute between the actor and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie.



The German model took Instagram on Tuesday and posted a picture of herself posing in a tiny orange mini dress alongside the caption: 'Happy people don't hate,' followed by heart emojis.

The post comes after it was previously claimed that 'tensions escalated' between Brad and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, 45, with family therapy no longer taking place.



The 56-year-old actor and his model girlfriend, 27, have reportedly been dating since they first appeared together during Kanye West's gig at the Hollywood Bowl in November 2019.



The German beauty, who has a son, is married to Berlin-based restaurateur Roland Mary, 68, with whom she's allegedly in an open relationship with.