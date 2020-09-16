close
Wed Sep 16, 2020
September 16, 2020

Brad Pitt's girlfriend Nicole Poturalski reacts to Angelina Jolie: 'Happy people don't hate'

Web Desk
Wed, Sep 16, 2020

Brad Pitt's new girlfriend Nicole Poturalski has broken silence as she shared a cryptic quote amid rumours  about dispute between the actor and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

The German model took Instagram on Tuesday and posted a picture of herself posing in a tiny orange mini dress alongside the caption: 'Happy people don't hate,' followed by heart emojis.

View this post on Instagram

Happy people dont hate

A post shared by Nico (@nico.potur) on

The post  comes after it was previously claimed that 'tensions escalated' between Brad and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, 45, with family therapy no longer taking place.

The 56-year-old actor  and his model girlfriend, 27, have reportedly been dating since they  first appeared together during Kanye West's gig at the Hollywood Bowl in November 2019.

The German beauty, who has a son, is married to Berlin-based restaurateur Roland Mary, 68, with whom she's allegedly in an open relationship with.

