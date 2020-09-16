Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s big secret that rocked the royal family to its core

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had moved quite cautiously before announcing their resignation from the British royal family.

The couple’s decision to step down as senior members of the family came as a major blow to most of the people close to them—including friends and family.

According to sources, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may have thought long and hard about their exit, but had kept their thoughts and plans strictly under wraps.

The pair had shared a link to their website, sussexroyal.com, as they made the bombshell announcement. However, as per Mirror, the two hiding the website from the family members as well as staff had caused serious uproar amongst them.

Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand write in their book Finding Freedom: "Even sources close to Harry and Meghan had to admit that the way the couple were forced to approach the situation (mainly in the act of keeping the family and their team in the dark about the website) created a lot of ill will in the household and especially in the family".

The insiders further detailed how Harry and Meghan felt that the family was “patronizing them.”

"Harry and Meghan, however, felt they had been patronized by other family and staff members for too long.”

"People had humoured them when they brought up their grievances, never thinking the couple would actually do anything drastic,” they wrote.

"The explosive reaction was a direct result of their growing impatience. If other members of the family and those working with the households had taken their requests more seriously, it wouldn't have reached that point."

According to the book, Prince Charles and Prince William were “incandescent with rage” over the decision while the Queen was also reportedly “quite upset.”

A grapevine spilled to The Sun: "Their statement was not cleared with anyone. It breaks all protocol. This is a declaration of war on the family.”

"There is fury over how they’ve done this without any thought for the implications for the institution. The Queen is deeply upset. The Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge are incandescent with rage,” the source said.

“Courtiers can’t believe it. There are so many unanswered questions but they’ve just up and done it without a thought for anyone else,” they added.