Priyanka Chopra posts a video enjoying romantic moments with husband Nick Jonas on his 28th birthday

Indian star Priyanka Chopra extended love and sweet wishes to her husband US singer Nick Jonas on his birthday with a special video she prepared for him.



The Find You singer is celebrating his 28th birthday today.

The Bajirao Mastani actress turned to Instagram and shared the special video and penned down a heartfelt note.

Tagging hubby, Priyanka wrote, “So grateful you were born. Happy birthday my love. @nickjonas.”

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans of Priyanka and Nick Jonas.



In the video clip, Nick Jonas could be seen performing with Jonas Brothers, as a judge on the reality show, The Voice, skydiving and more.

Priyanka, in the video also shared their romantic moments with husband during their timeline of the relationship.

Fans also flooded the comment section with lovely birthday wishes shortly after Priyanka shared the post.

Priyanka and Nick Jonas tied the knot on 01, December, 2018.