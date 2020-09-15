UN enlists Malala Yousafzai, Beyoncé and other celebrities for film on global issues

The United Nations has enlisted slew of celebrities including Pakistani activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai for a film promoting actions to tackle the world’s biggest issues from the COVID-19 pandemic to poverty and inequality.

The 30-minute film entitled "Nations United: Urgent Solutions for Urgent Times" is set for broadcast globally, and will premiere on the UN YouTube channel on September 19, the UN announced Monday.

It features a performance from multi-Grammy winner Beyoncé, singer Burna Boy, as well as appearances by education campaigner and UN Messenger of Peace Malala Yousafzai, UN goodwill ambassadors actor Don Cheadle and actress Michelle Yeoh, and UNESCO special peace envoy Forest Whitaker.

The UN said the film sets out the actions needed to build a better world as the coronavirus pandemic threatens global progress to end extreme poverty, achieve gender equality, promote human rights, tackle injustice and address climate change.

"The film will take audiences on a dynamic exploration of the times we live in, the multiple tipping points our planet faces, and the interventions that could transform our world over the next 10 years," said the United Nations.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed will also appear in the film. UN said Oscar-winning actress Julia Roberts will host a radio broadcast and podcast version of the show.