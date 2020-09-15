Prince Harry is 'happier than ever' since his departure from royal life

Prince Harry is really very delighted today as he has received wishes and greetings from the Royal Family on his 36th birthday.

The Duke of Sussex is celebrating his birthday following an eventful year as he and his wife Meghan stepped back as senior royals - with reports suggesting tensions were high between the pair and Buckingham Palace.

Omid Scobie, co-author of Finding Freedom, has revealed that Harry is ‘happier than ever’ since his departure from royal life.

In conversation with Vanity Fair, he revealed: 'Here is a man who’s very content and happy with his marriage, his family life, and thriving within his professional life. This is the moment he can sit back and think, "I made it." He has found his happiness.'

Although there have been rumours of tension between Harry and his family, he is really a happiest person today as his grandmother, The Queen, and his brother and sister-in-law, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, posted birthday tributes on their official Twitter accounts.

The Royal Family account shared an image of The Queen and Harry from a 2017 Buckingham Palace reception, along with emojis of a cake and balloon, and the words: "Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy birthday!"

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have settled in the quieter seaside town in Santa Barbara with their one year old son, Archie Harrison.

The couple also signed a deal with streaming service Netflix, as they intend to ‘making inspirational family programming is also important to [them]’ with an emphasis on movies and TV shows that ‘informs but also gives hope.’