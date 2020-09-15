Justin Bieber set to drop new track ‘Holy' on Friday

Pop superstar Justin Bieber is all set to release his new single 'Holy' this Friday, marking the first new music from the singer since his fifth album ‘Changes’ arrived earlier this year.

Bieber shared the news on the micro-blogging site and wrote: “FOUR DAYS”, alongside a link to a website titled jbsoon.com.



When fans click through to the site, the track title appears in large white lettering, set against a background photo of barren farmland.

The 'Love Yourself' singer also shared a snap from the set of the music video for the single, for which he has teamed up with the director behind Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's controversial promo for 'WAP', Colin Tilley.



The photo sees Bieber and the filmmaker sitting on director's chairs, with the singer covered in mud.

'Holy' is the first song from the 26-year-old star since his album 'Changes', which was released in February.