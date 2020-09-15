Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ruffling the feathers of the royals with Netflix deal

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix deal, unsurprisingly, had managed to ruffle the feather of the British royal family.

According to a report by Entertainment Tonight, the royals aren’t too pleased with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s latest move about producing documentaries, TV series and children’s programs for the streaming giant.

Talking to ET about what might be ticking off the members, royal expert Katie Nicholl said: "There are some members of the institution who are concerned that the couple are going to cash in on their royal connections.”

"They might be under pressure from Netflix to stray into upper territory but sources close to the couple tell me that they are very adamant that anything and everything that they do is very much going to be in a respectful tone to the Queen, the monarchy, and very much on their missions,” added Nicholl.

"It's not going to be in style of The Crown or a royal documentary series. I'm sure that really isn’t on the table so if there are concerns in the palace, Harry and Meghan are making it really clear there is no need for concern,” she said.