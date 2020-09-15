Alia Bhatt shares cryptic post after severe backlash online

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt on Tuesday shared a cryptic message for the critics after severe backlash online over nepotism.



The Gully Boy actress turned to Instagram and shared her dazzling picture with the lyrics of US singer Taylor Swift’s track Shake It Off.

Alia captioned the endearing post, “but I keep cruising, can’t stop won’t stop moving.”

Earlier, Alia Bhatt, who attended the birthday bash of her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni last night, was also spotted outside filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office.

The presence of Alia Bhatt outside Bhansali’s office shows that the actress has also joined the bandwagon of B-town stars who have resumed their work amid the new normal.

Alia Bhatt recently received a severe backlash for nepotism following the death of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput.

Her latest film Sadak 2 trailer, released on August 12, 2020, became the third most disliked video of all time on YouTube.

The film also features Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy, who is the youngest brother of filmmaker Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Netizens trolled Sadak 2 trailer shortly after it was released on YouTube and shared on social media platforms as they see the film as a prime example of nepotism in the Bollywood.