Kangana Ranaut blasts Jaya Bachchan after 'gutter' remarks aimed at her

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut has hit out at Jaya Bachchan’s remarks against her and BJP MP Ravi Kishan.

Responding to Samajwadi Party MP’s comments about entertaining industry being equivalent to a ‘gutter.’

“People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I hope that the government tells such people not to use this kind of language,” said Jaya.

Retorting to that, Kangana said: “Jaya ji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenage, would you say the same thing if Abhieshek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also.”

A Twitter user also noted how the entertainment industry is made up of not just actors and directors.

Kangana wrote back: “Like a famous choreographer once said ‘rape kiya toh kya hua roti to di na (so what if you’re violated, at least you got paid)’ is that what you implying?”

“There are no proper HR departments in production houses where women can complain, no safety or insurances for those who risk their lives every day,no 8 hours shift regulations.”