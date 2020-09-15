Salman Khan’s 'Bigg Boss 14' to premier on October 3

India’s reality TV show Bigg Boss 14, to be hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, will premiere on October 3, it has been confirmed now.



With the fans eagerly waiting, the makers of Bigg Boss confirmed the grand premiere of the show will be held on Saturday October 3, at 9:00 PM.

The show will go on air at 10:30 PM from Monday to Friday.

Meanwhile, according to Indian media reports, the contestants of Bigg Boss season 14 will be quarantined before the premiere.

The Bharat actor, the host of the show, will directly meet the contestants on opening day.

The contestants, who will enter the Bigg Boss house are yet to be confirmed.

This will be Salman Khan’s eleventh season as the host of the reality show.