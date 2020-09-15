Chadwick Boseman buried near hometown in South Carolina

Hollywood star Chadwick Boseman was buried on September 3 near his hometown in South Carolina.



The Black Panther star’s death certificate claims he was buried at Belton’s Baptist Church Ceremony, near his hometown of Anderson, as per E! News.

Reports revealed that he was buried six days after his passing on August 28 after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

According to the certificate, Boseman breathed his last at his Los Angeles residence with the immediate cause of death being organ failure with colon cancer as the underlying cause.

It was further disclosed that the deceased star had gone for a colectomy surgery back in 2016 and later underwent laparoscopic surgery in March this year to remove cancer which had metastasized.

After the actor was laid to rest, his close friends and family members held a private memorial in Malibu, California where many of his Marvel costars had also joined his grieving widow and singer Taylor Simone Ledwad in saying their parting words for the star.