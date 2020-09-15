Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet likely to be summoned by NCB to probe drug abuse scandal

Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet were earlier named by Rhea Chakraborty who claimed they used to consume drugs with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

After Rhea's shocking claims, it is highly likely that the two actresses will be summoned by the Narcotics Bureau Control (NCB) to probe the drug angle in Sushant's death case.

The NCB confirmed calling in the actresses for interrogation in the coming days.

Summons will be issued to them, as well as fashion designer Simone Khambatta on Tuesday by the central agency, that is ‘likely’ to call them in for questioning by the end of this week.

According to Times Now, all three will then be a part of the investigation by Thursday reportedly.



The agency will also summon event management companies who aimed at organising these drug parties at the residences of Bollywood celebrities.

Meanwhile, a list of drug peddlers and dealers has been prepared and they will be called for questioning too.

Rhea was arrested last week after which she officially mentioned as many as 25 A-list Bollywood stars to have been involved in taking drugs with her and Sushant, including Sara and Rakul.