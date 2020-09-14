Prince William opens up on his mental health during his time with the air ambulance

Prince William, who was a pilot with East Anglian Air Ambulance for two years, talked about his mental health during a visit to Belfast on Emergency Services Day in the UK.



Highlighting the emotional challenges he faced working as an air ambulance pilot, the Duke of Cambridge called for better mental health support for emergency workers.



Talking about his own experiences, Prince William said: "I couldn't put my finger on it, but you just felt very sad," he said during a workshop with emergency first responders talking about how they deal with the traumatic events they witness.



"For me it was the sadness, I really felt the sadness, I'd absorb the jobs I'd gone to," he added.

The Prince continued: 'Sadly with the Air Ambulance you get a lot of deaths and I didn’t realise (the impact) – I would go to the next one and the next one.'



"I know first hand, that even in routine circumstances, those of you on the frontline can face immense challenges that can naturally have a significant impact on both your physical and mental health," he said at the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s training college.



William has long been an advocate for talking openly about mental health, starting initiatives like Heads Together with Kate Middleton and Prince Harry.

He also opened up about the struggles he faced when his mother, the late Princess Diana, died when he was just 15 years old.