Kate Middleton ‘not eligible’ for the same titles as daughter Princess Charlotte

Royal experts believe Kate Middleton will never be able to share her daughter’s title once Prince William ascends the throne because of historical laws highlighting the importance of the right of birth.

While Kate is listed as the “Princess of the United Kingdom” on her daughter’s birth certificate, she cannot publically hold the title due to historical laws.

That is not to say however that Kate Middleton cannot become the Princess of Wales in her own right if her father-in-law passes on that title to his son, following his ascension to the throne.

The main reason why Kate and her daughter will never be able to share in the same title is that Princess Charlotte was born into the royal bloodline whereas Kate will always be referred to as Queen Consort regardless of royal ties.