Queen Elizabeth’s move back to Buckingham Palace dubbed ‘symbolically important’: report

With months of self-isolation behind her, Queen Elizabeth has officially decided to move back into Buckingham Palace with a “symbolically important” move.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams spoke about the Queen’s decision during an interview with Express.UK. It was there that Fitzwilliams was quoted saying, "She is in excellent health and reportedly has been riding a good deal.”

“There will obviously, owing to the pandemic, be limitations as to what she is able to do for the present, but when she carries out engagements at Buckingham Palace, currently undergoing refurbishment, it is will be symbolically important."

In regards to the connection between the government and the crown Fitzwilliams claimed, "It should be emphasised that whilst she has said 'I have to be seen to be believed', she acts on government advice.”

"The Queen will therefore be following Government guidance which is currently urging a return to work where practicable, depending on the circumstances."

Fitzwilliams believes the last few months out of the public eye ended up bolstering the Queen’s popularity more than anything. "She remains immensely popular and an indispensable symbol of national unity during this unprecedented crisis."