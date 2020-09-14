Royal family heritage will ‘not survive’ after Queen Elizabeth passes: report

Royal experts and biographers recently warned against a grim future for the royal family. According to these reports, many believe the monarchy might fall after Queen Elizabeth passes.

Day time TV show presenter and historian Dan Snow sat for an interview with GQ and shared his thoughts regarding the future of the monarchy.

While he believes the monarchy may never be fully protected against public scrutiny, “If there's one thing the last few years have proved is that you can't take anything for granted. Nothing is sacred in a turbulent democracy with an electorate pissed off by economic setbacks and fired up by fake news.”

Snow added, “The royal family owes a huge amount to the current Queen's skill and character. She enabled Britain's monarchy to survive the general collapse in the perceived legitimacy of the hereditary principle in the 20th century. The next generations will have a tough job to weather the inevitable storms of the 21st.”

During the course of the interview, he also noted that a future referendum against the monarchy might also take place, despite the Queen’s current popularity in the world. Snow explains, “Referenda are dangerous things. You've only got to get 51 per cent once for a revolution. Salmond skilfully used a perfect storm of issues to take the British state, one of the oldest, richest and most successful on earth, to the point of dissolution. Nothing is sacred.”