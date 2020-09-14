Dua Lipa and Billy Idol to appear on Miley Cyrus’ new album

Dua Lipa and Billy Idol will feature on Miley Cyrus' upcoming album 'She Is Miley Cyrus'.

After Jimmy Fallon revealed the title of Cyrus' new album last week, The singer has confirmed that both the stars, Dua and Billy, will appear on her seventh LP.

She told The Edge: "From Dua Lipa to Billy Idol, I mean you guys think I'm joking but I'm not, I've got Dua and Billy Idol on the same record, and that is meant to be played at a festival."



The music sensation also spoke to NRJ about her album, saying: "In my [live] sets, I cover Britney Spears to Metallica, so my record will be reflective of who I am, which is just kind of all different pieces of inspiration and influence."

The singer released the first track from her new album, "Midnight Sky". Cyrus also recently confirmed that a Mark Ronson collaboration on her album will be titled 'High'. She has not announced a release date yet.