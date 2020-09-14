Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer expresses thoughts on traumatic childhood

Charles Spencer, Princess Diana’s brother recently opened up about his childhood trauma and admitted to having suffered in silence alongside his sister after their parents split up.



According to a report by Marie Claire, Spencer claims, "Diana and I had two older sisters who were away at school, so she and I were very much in it together and I did talk to her about it.”

"Our father was a quiet and constant source of love, but our mother wasn’t cut out for maternity. Not her fault, she couldn’t do it.

"While she was packing her stuff to leave, she promised Diana [then aged five] she’d come back to see her. Diana used to wait on the doorstep for her, but she never came. She could hear me crying down the corridor but was too scared of the dark to come to me."

He also admitted, "I’ve been in and out of therapy for 20 years. I did a lot of very profound work on my unhappy childhood last year, which was agonising and horrible. I don’t say that out of self-pity, it was intriguing to me that it was so desperately unpleasant. But the result has been cathartic. Coming out the other side has been good."