Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issue ‘clear warning’ that they’re ‘done’ with the royal family

It has been months since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle severed their ties with the British royal family.

However, despite them wanting to step out of the limelight, the press has hardly relinquished control. It has been suggested that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have issued ‘clear warnings’ to the media through their latest moves.

The couple’s deal with Netflix, their repayment of taxpayers’ money for Frogmore Cottage renovation, as well as them not receiving any aid from Prince Charles anymore, is a clear indication that the two are ‘done.’

This was claimed by royal commentators who discussed how the reporters have no right to intrude in the lives of the former royals.

ITV Royal Rota podcast hosts, Lizzie Robinson and Chris Ship spoke about the pair’s stark message.

"I suppose what they're kind of trying to do is deny any justification for any media intrusion. They're not taking taxpayers' money, they're not working members of the Royal Family, they've set up their own business, they are working with Netflix and taking money from them,” said Ship.

"There is no justification to hover cameras over their house and try and take pictures of Archie, not that there ever was to be fair,” he went on to say.

"A lot of the commentary around this was that this couldn't be a clearer sign that they are done, cut ties with their lives as working members of the Royal Family,” he added.

Robinson also joined the conversation, saying: "Lots of people are saying this is significant because there are no ties anymore, they're not coming back. Yes, the ties have been well and truly severed.”

"So Harry and Meghan are now setting out as former royals with a very lucrative deal with a private media company, Netflix,” she said.

"They're living in a mansion which they are funding themselves in Los Angeles, technically Montecito."

"Basically the message to not just the UK press, but the international press and the American paparazzi to get out of here, stop taking pictures, stop prying into our private lives. Unless of course they want to publicise it in a very controlled way,” she continued.

"Like the Netflix story last week which we think was given by their PR outfit straight to the New York Times,” she added.