Meghan Markle flaunts her elegance in white blazer during video conference from new mansion

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, looked elegant as she hosted a virtual gathering in honor of the one-year-anniversary of her partnership with Smart Works.



Sporting a white blazer over a rose-colored silk top, she looked gorgeous with simple hairstyle, an easy manifestation of both California cool and quarantine casual.

The Duchess, who surprised fans by adding long layers to her medium-length hair in July, kept the hair in its middle part. Meghan tied it at the nape of the neck and flipped the ponytail over her shoulder during the video conference.

Seating in front of a fireplace inside the California home, the Duchess of Sussex also gave a glimpse of the inside of her £11.2 million new mansion during an online chat with clients of a UK charity which trains and dresses unemployed women for interviews.



Meghan and Harry recently bought the lavish property in Santa Barbara after the pair quit their roles in the royal family and headed overseas.



The former Suits star launched a charity clothing collection with Smart Works last September, and in the virtual call one year on she heard from three women who were helped by the charity.



She hailed the "confidence" the clothes bring, which can propel women on to "the next layer of success".

During video call, the Duchess talked with Karla, Charlene, and Agnieszka, three women who have successfully landed jobs in part to Smart Works's outfitting and mentoring. She also shared some advice for job hunters.