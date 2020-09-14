close
Sun Sep 13, 2020
September 14, 2020

Meghan Markle flaunts her elegance in white blazer during video conference from new mansion

Mon, Sep 14, 2020

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, looked elegant as she hosted a virtual gathering in honor of the one-year-anniversary of her partnership with Smart Works.

Sporting a white blazer over a rose-colored silk top, she  looked gorgeous with simple hairstyle, an easy manifestation of both California cool and quarantine casual. 

The  Duchess, who  surprised fans  by adding long layers to her medium-length hair in July, kept the hair in its middle part. Meghan tied it at the nape of the neck and flipped the ponytail over her shoulder during the video conference. 

Seating in front of a fireplace inside the California home,  the Duchess of Sussex also gave a glimpse of the inside of her £11.2 million new mansion during an online chat with clients of a UK charity which trains and dresses unemployed women for interviews.

Meghan  and Harry recently bought the lavish property in Santa Barbara after the pair quit their roles in the royal family and headed overseas.

One year ago, Smart Works announced the launch of The Smart Set Capsule Collection with The Duchess of Sussex. ⠀ The collection was designed to create a perfect working wardrobe for Smart Works clients. ⠀ With over 3,000 clients coming to Smart Works in the last year and 1,000 women taking pieces, the collection has proved to be invaluable. ⠀ In particular it has played an important role in ensuring the success of the new virtual service which was launched as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. ⠀ To celebrate the first anniversary, The Duchess of Sussex sat down to speak to Karla, Charlene and Agnieszka, three previous clients, to see how their time at Smart Works has helped transform their lives.   ⠀ After listening to their stories, The Duchess of Sussex said, “People can say that so much of smart works is about the clothes themselves but it's really not ... all of that stuff is the exterior but it's what it does for you on the inside that ends up being the best accessory. It’s the confidence, it's what is built within, that is the piece that you walk out of that room with and walk into the interview with.” ⠀ Thank you to everyone to bought a piece of the collection and the retailers who made it possible @marksandspencerfashionpr @johnlewisandpartners , @insidejigsaw and @mishanonoo . ⠀ To find out more and hear from our clients and CEO head to the link in our bio.

The former Suits star launched a charity clothing collection with Smart Works last September, and in the virtual call one year on she heard from three women who were helped by the charity.

She hailed the "confidence" the clothes bring, which can propel women on to "the next layer of success".

 During video call, the Duchess talked with Karla, Charlene, and Agnieszka, three women who have successfully landed jobs  in part to Smart Works's outfitting and mentoring. She also shared some  advice for job hunters.

