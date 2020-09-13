Sushant Singh Rajput death: NCB arrests six more from Mumbai, Goa

India’s Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested six more persons in connection with ongoing investigation into the drug angle in the death of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput.



The NCB conducted raids in Mumbai and Goa and made arrests besides recovering drugs from the accused.

Five people were taken into custody from Mumbai while one person was arrested from Goa.

Indian media, citing NCB officials, reported that further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, Indian media has reported that Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, during interrogation with the CBI, claimed that it was a top filmmaker who introduced the Dil Bechara actor to drugs.

The actress said that the filmmaker even took Sushant to parties where drugs were a common theme so that he could procure and consume cocaine, LSD and Marijuana.

Earlier, Rhea claimed that she and Sushant took drugs together with the late actor's co-star Sara Ali Khan.