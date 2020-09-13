Ellen DeGeneres to eventually be replaced by Kristen Bell?

Despite her untiring efforts, it looks like Ellen DeGeneres may have to face the repercussions of her recent scandal.

Word on the street is that the talk show host’s career will be reaching its end eventually, despite DeGeneres returning for a new season.

According to a report by OK! magazine, citing a source, Hollywood star Kristen Bell is a likely successor of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, owing to her growing fan-base on EllenTube with her show Momsplaining with Kristen Bell.

As per the report, The Good Place actor is a favourite to take over since she has appeared on the show ample times and is also one of the most adored celebrities in Hollywood.



A fan reacted to the news on Reddit, saying: “She has a great, bubbly personality and seems very likable and ‘real’. I’d be OK with this.”



However, a few claim that the actor is over-qualified to be a day-time host. “I love Kristen Bell, but don’t make her a daytime show host. She’s too talented to spread her time thin when she could be working on TV and movies,” said one fan.