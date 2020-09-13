Kris Jenner revealed she scrapped 'KUWTK' after Kim and Kylie threatened to quit

Kris Jenner and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan shared a heartbreaking news after revealing the iconic reality TV show Keeping Up With the Kardashians will be coming to end in 2021.

According to a report, the massive decision was taken by Kris Jenner after Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner threatened to exit the show.

The decision was under consideration by the family since a lot of months, but the final nail was hammered after Kim and Kylie said they want to pull out of the series.

This gave the 64-year-old family matriarch enough reasons to scrap the show entirely.

As revealed by a source to The Sun, “The family have been locked in an ongoing debate over the future of the show for months now.

They added, “Kim has all the drama with Kanye West going on. He’s refusing to put anything personal on the show, and it’s increasingly difficult for Kim to find time to film the show.”

On the other hand, Kylie believes that she is financially independent and earns enoug to not put her privacy at stake for monetary reasons.

“Kylie is making billions of dollars through her makeup line and product endorsements,” the source added.

“She doesn’t need the show, and like Kendall, has always struggled with fame and being in the spotlight. Filming the show meant having to be in LA with her family, now she is free to fly off on holiday, or follow Travis Scott on his next tour," the insider said.

Meanwhile, Kourtney had already bid farewell to the show in March, after her fight with Kim, stating that the 'filming environment of the show was extremely toxic.'