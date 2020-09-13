Cassie Randolph approaches court against ex-boyfriend

Cassie Randolph has approached Los Angeles Superior Court to seek a temporary restraining order against Colton Underwood, according to the local media.

The former "Bachelor" couple broke up earlier this year.

The media reports said Randolph filed for a restraining order on Friday and a hearing is due to take place on Oct. 6.

The reports further said the case involves "domestic violence prevention without minor children."

Randolph, 25, and Underwood, 28, first met in 2019 on the former NFL star's season of "The Bachelor." Underwood gave the final rose to Randolph but didn't propose to her after Randolph abruptly left the competition over engagement doubts.

Randolph's show exit led to the infamous "fence jump" that will go down in "Bachelor" history, where Underwood actually jumped over a fence for Randolph when she decided to leave the production.

Randolph ultimately rejoined the competition in the following episode and accepted Underwood's final rose. The couple confirmed they were in a relationship on "After the Final Rose" special in March 2019.