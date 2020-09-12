Prince Harry, Meghan Markle shocked by ‘single biggest item of expenditure’ after Megxit

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were left flabbergasted seeing one of their ‘single biggest’ expenditures from back in their time with the royal family.

Touching on the royal family’s extravagant use of funds under the sovereign grant, ITV’s Chris Ship and Lizzie Robinson spilled the beans on what it was like for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to see an eye-watering £2.4 million expenditure report last year.

There Mr Ship claimed, "Rightly or wrongly, the single biggest item of expenditure in last year's annual report and accounts from Buckingham Palace, the sovereign grants, was £2.4 million.”

"That was spent on the renovation of Frogmore Cottage which was where Harry and Meghan were living at the time. It was changed from five different flats into one house. It needed renovation, a lot of work doing to it."

Ms Robinson also chimed in on the conversation, saying, "But £2.4 million was a figure that has slightly haunted them since they departed.

"It's referred to as taxpayers' money, but let's be clear, it comes from the sovereign grant. The sovereign grant is the amount of money taken from the share of the profits of the Crown of State. Some of it goes to the UK Government, the other is siphoned off to pay for the Royal Family."

She also added, "It's used for things like renovating properties like Frogmore and Buckingham Palace. The palace is being renovated for a much higher price than £2.4 million. Nevertheless, the single biggest item of expenditure in this particular report was the £2.4 million."